Cape and Islands DA Sends Letter to Garland Urging Action on Vineyard Migrants Incident

July 31, 2023

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois has sent a letter to US Attorney Merrick Garland urging federal action on the surprise flights that brought 49 Venezuelan asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard from Texas last year.

Several districts and agencies are investigating the matter, including the Attorney General of California and Bexar County Texas Sheriff, and Galibois says that while the information he seeks falls outside of his jurisdiction, he will provide support where able.

Galibois is also calling for the Department of Justice to investigate the matter, adding in a previous statement that it is the only way for a “full and proper investigation to occur.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration took responsibility for the flights.

According to Galibois, the entire process crossed state lines including Florida, Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina and Massachusetts. 

“My office posits that, due to the interstate transportation of these migrants, his alleged scheme remains available for federal prosecution,” wrote Galibois in the letter.

His office is now seeking the assistance of the Department of Justice in acquiring certified translations and transcriptions of interviews conducted with the asylum seekers after their landing on the island. 

