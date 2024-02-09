You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape Cod Commission Extending Housing Strategy Comment Period

February 9, 2024

YARMOUTH  – Comments will be accepted through the end of next week on the Cape Cod Commission’s draft regional housing strategy as the affordable housing crisis continues across the region, with an information session schedule for the Yarmouth Town Hall on Monday at 3 pm.

The comment period was extended to allow more Cape residents to make their voices heard as the local community faces skyrocketing housing costs. 

Officials with the organization said the strategy factors input from a wide range of stakeholders and targets both short term and long-term plans for a sustainable, year-round community.

Resources include model bylaws for mixed-use development, seasonal workforce housing, and more to help guide policymakers. 

The draft can be found here. The Commission’s webpage on the Regional Housing Strategy can be found here.

Comments must be submitted by Friday, February 16 to [email protected]

 

