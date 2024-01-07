You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape Cod Commission Releases Draft Regional Housing Strategy

Cape Cod Commission Releases Draft Regional Housing Strategy

January 7, 2024

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission has released a draft regional housing strategy as the affordable housing crisis continues across the region.

Officials with the organization said the strategy factors input from a wide range of stakeholders and targets both short term and long-term plans for a sustainable, year-round community.

Resources include model bylaws for mixed-use development, seasonal workforce housing, and more to help guide policymakers.

The draft can be found here.

Comments will be accepted through January 19. Comments can be submitted to [email protected]

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 