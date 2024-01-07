Cape Cod Commission Releases Draft Regional Housing Strategy

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission has released a draft regional housing strategy as the affordable housing crisis continues across the region.

Officials with the organization said the strategy factors input from a wide range of stakeholders and targets both short term and long-term plans for a sustainable, year-round community.

Resources include model bylaws for mixed-use development, seasonal workforce housing, and more to help guide policymakers.

The draft can be found here.

Comments will be accepted through January 19. Comments can be submitted to [email protected].