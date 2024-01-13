You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape Cod Towns Observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Cape Cod Towns Observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day

January 13, 2024

Martin Luther King Jr. MLK Creative Commons

BOURNE – In honor and observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the towns of Bourne and Dennis non-emergency offices will be closed on Monday, January 15.

The Town of Bourne will have the Town Hall, the Bourne Veterans Memorial Community Center, the Jonathan Bourne Public Library, and the ISWM and Curbside Rubbish/Recycling collection offices will all be closed with a reopening the morning of Tuesday, January 16.

Dennis will have all town office buildings and facilities closed on Monday, while the Dennis Transfer Station will be closed Monday the 15, and Tuesday the 16, with a reopening set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, January 17.

For more information visit the Bourne and Dennis town websites.

By Zack Clapp, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 