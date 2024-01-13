Cape Cod Towns Observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day

BOURNE – In honor and observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the towns of Bourne and Dennis non-emergency offices will be closed on Monday, January 15.

The Town of Bourne will have the Town Hall, the Bourne Veterans Memorial Community Center, the Jonathan Bourne Public Library, and the ISWM and Curbside Rubbish/Recycling collection offices will all be closed with a reopening the morning of Tuesday, January 16.

Dennis will have all town office buildings and facilities closed on Monday, while the Dennis Transfer Station will be closed Monday the 15, and Tuesday the 16, with a reopening set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, January 17.

For more information visit the Bourne and Dennis town websites.

By Zack Clapp, CapeCod.com NewsCenter