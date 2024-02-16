Cape Leaders Call for More Faster EV Charging Infrastructure

BARNSTABLE – Regional leaders are calling for increased Electric Vehicle (EV) infrastructure on Cape Cod as the state makes investments in faster charging technology.

At this week’s meeting, Assembly of Delegate member for Eastham Terry Gallagher said more visitors are arriving in electric vehicles every season, and new chargers are vital in cutting down wait time down to 30 minutes rather than hours.

A joint letter between the County Commissioners and Assembly was signed calling on Governor Maura Healey and the Cape Delegation to address the demand for EV expansion and help with range-anxiety.

The state recently announced it will invest $50 million dollars to expand EV charging infrastructure, as well as update its fleet.

It’s another step towards the state’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. As part of that plan, all new cars sold in the state must be carbon-neutral after 2035.