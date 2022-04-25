You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / CCRTA Adds Free Wifi to Buses

CCRTA Adds Free Wifi to Buses

April 25, 2022

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority is now providing free Wi-Fi on all of its fixed route buses.

CCRTA Administrator Tom Cahir said that the addition follows with their mission to provide the most convenience for their passengers.

“At the Cape Cod RTA we are always looking for ways to improve service and provide comfort and convenience to our passengers. Our riders will now be able to stay connected as they travel throughout the Cape.” 

He added that the Wi-Fi also improves internal bus systems by allowing them to utilize a constant internet connection, as well as improves the connectivity of existing devices. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 