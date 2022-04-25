CCRTA Adds Free Wifi to Buses

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority is now providing free Wi-Fi on all of its fixed route buses.

CCRTA Administrator Tom Cahir said that the addition follows with their mission to provide the most convenience for their passengers.

“At the Cape Cod RTA we are always looking for ways to improve service and provide comfort and convenience to our passengers. Our riders will now be able to stay connected as they travel throughout the Cape.”

He added that the Wi-Fi also improves internal bus systems by allowing them to utilize a constant internet connection, as well as improves the connectivity of existing devices.