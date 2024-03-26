Changes Made To Massachusetts Emergency Shelter Rules

BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey’s administration is announcing new rules for the Massachusetts emergency assistance family shelter system.

Officials say the system has been operating at capacity for months, and a waiting list is now being used. The goal is to accelerate families on a path to housing stability. Effective May 1st, families will be required to prove on a monthly basis that they have entered case management and are looking for jobs.

The policy does not apply to safety net sites operated by the United Way of Massachusetts Bay.

The Healey administration has also revealed plans to open a new site in April at the former Chelsea Soldiers’ Home, which is slated to be demolished. The facility will be able to accommodate about 100 families.