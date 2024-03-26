You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Changes Made To Massachusetts Emergency Shelter Rules

Changes Made To Massachusetts Emergency Shelter Rules

March 26, 2024

BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey’s administration is announcing new rules for the Massachusetts emergency assistance family shelter system.

Officials say the system has been operating at capacity for months, and a waiting list is now being used. The goal is to accelerate families on a path to housing stability. Effective May 1st, families will be required to prove on a monthly basis that they have entered case management and are looking for jobs.

The policy does not apply to safety net sites operated by the United Way of Massachusetts Bay.

The Healey administration has also revealed plans to open a new site in April at the former Chelsea Soldiers’ Home, which is slated to be demolished. The facility will be able to accommodate about 100 families.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 