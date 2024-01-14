Chatham Appoints New Conservation Agent

CHATHAM – It was recently announced that Chatham Town Manager Jill R. Goldsmith has promoted Paul Wightman to serve as the Town’s newest Conservation Agent.

Wightman has served as the Assistant Conservation Agent/Conservation Lands Manager since 2015 and has been the Acting Conservation Agent since September of 2023.

During his time with the Town, Wightman has worked collaboratively within the Department of Natural Resources and with other local Natural Resources departments with a focus of enhancing the Town’s shorebird monitoring program and create lands maintenance and management practices.

Wightman has served as Acting Conservation Agent during previous position vacancies and is known for his dedication to the Town and to the Conservation field.

“I look forward to my new duties with enthusiasm, and to working with the many talented Town employees, the Conservation Commission, engineers, environmental consultants, companies, and professionals that make working in Chatham a joy and privilege,” Wightman said.

As Conservation Agent, Wightman will lead the Conservation Division and serve as the staff liaison to the Conservation Commission.

“Paul Wightman’s appointment as Conservation Agent is well-deserved,” said Greg Berman, Chatham’s Director of Natural Resources.

“Paul has consistently demonstrated his outstanding dedication and has played a crucial role in maintaining our Conservation Division through multiple periods of transition,” Berman said.

Prior to his tenure in Chatham, Wightman served as the Director of Conservation in Norwell, Conservation Agent/Natural Resources Officer for the Town of Dennis, and Senior Endangered Species Shorebird Monitor in Orleans.

By Zack Clapp, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.