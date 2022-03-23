Coalition for Children Looking for Donations for Ukraine

HYANNIS – The Coalition for Children is partnering with NuDay—a New Hampshire-based nonprofit that serves women and children affected by conflict—to help send supplies to those in Ukraine as the invasion by Russia continues.

Through Wednesday, donations will be accepted to fill a shipping container planned to be sent to Ukraine this week.

Some items that are being accepted for donation include baby formula, powdered milk, diapers, baby wipes, baby food, non-perishable food like rice, and new and like-new clean clothing such as shoes and winter coats.

Feminine care and hygiene items that do not require running water will also be accepted, like dry shampoo, wet wipes and sanitizer. Blankets, sleeping bags, solar chargers, school supplies, toys, crutches, walkers and other amenities will also be accepted, as will medical supplies like ibuprofen, medical gloves, and trauma kit items.

Items can be dropped off in East Falmouth from 9 am to 7:30 pm at the Waquoit Congregational Church and in Sandwich from 9 am to 2 pm at First Church Sandwich.

Volunteers to help call, collect and pack boxes, or those with trucks or vans for transport, are also urged to contact the organization at edita,stuckey@gmail.com or by phone at (858) 997 7121.