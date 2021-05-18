COVID Vaccination Clinic Coming to Yarmouth Stop & Shop

YARMOUTH – A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be hosted at the Yarmouth Stop & Shop to help expand access and boost vaccination rates.

The clinic is part of an effort to offer clinics in high-risk communities this week.

Those who are 18 and up are invited to attend.

Walk-in appointments are available at several Stop & Shop pharmacy locations across the region, however customers can still schedule an appointment on the business’s website, instead.

Residents will be able to walk-in to the pharmacy clinic in the Stop & Shop at 55 Long Pond Drive on Thursday, May 20 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Both the two-dose Moderna and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered.

Those administering shots will follow all federally recommended safety and disinfection protocols for every recipient.