Falmouth Officials Suspend Offshore Wind Soil Study Article

FALMOUTH – A Falmouth town meeting article that would have allowed entities including Southcoast Wind Energy, formerly known as Mayflower Wind, to conduct soil investigations has been suspended indefinitely by the select board.

The sampling desired by Southcoast Wind would have been for a possible offshore wind landfall site in Falmouth Heights.

Sam Patterson was the only board member to vote against the suspension of the article.

“Renewable energy generation sources are less expensive than all the other fossil fuel generation sources right now. To cut off communication at this point I think is to cut off our nose to spite our faces,” said Patterson.

Other board members including Douglas Brown and Chair Nancy Robbins Taylor said they no longer have faith in the company following delayed responses to questions and other communication issues.

“If they were to present another project, we could make it work—because I don’t think that there’s anybody on this board that isn’t interested in alternative energy and making it work. But you have to work with us,” said Taylor.