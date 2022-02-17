Falmouth Schools Will Make Masks Optional

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth School Committee has chosen not to implement its own indoor mask mandate for students or staff after the state requirement reaches its end on February 28.

The vote from the committee was 8-1 in favor of making masks optional in all Falmouth schools.

Town Health Agent Scott McGann said that he also supported the move and that it was in-line with a relaxing of pandemic restrictions being seen at the state level, as well.

“We’re going to continue to monitor as things go up and down and as new variants come in. We need to be able to pivot and be flexible with everything that we do with COVID. I understand that coexisting with it means different things to different people. That’s been a hard thing with this,” McGann told committee members.

“As far as my opinion, I think you can continue to follow the Department of Public Health and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education guidance that’s been provided to you all along. I think you can remove the mandate and allow individuals to measure their own risk and make their own decisions.”

Falmouth pediatrician Dr. Gregory Parkinson also said that the time was right to make masks optional as COVID-19 case numbers continue to decline significantly.

Masks will still be required for those returning from isolation after developing COVID-19 through 10 days after infection.

Those in school health offices will also still be required to wear a face covering.