Family Pantry Serving Community Amid COVID-19

HARWICH – The Family Pantry of Cape Cod is open and accepting new clients from all across Cape Cod to help serve the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Only a brief registration with no documentation is required.

Food distribution by the Pantry will be done curbside in order to maintain social distancing.

Volunteers will also be required to maintain at least six feet of social distance, wear personal protective equipment like gloves and masks as well as have their temperatures checked.

Clients will fill out a shopping list and volunteers will shop the order and return it to the curb for pick up.

A family of four will receive between six and eight bags of groceries that include fresh fruits, vegetables and protein.

Clients are allowed to return to the Pantry to shop every 14 days.

Hours for pick up are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 am to 3:30 pm, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 am to noon and Thursday evenings from 5 to 7 pm.

More information on the Pantry’s service can be found here.