Farkhad Khudyev Leads Cape Symphony into Next Season

HYANNIS – The first Cape Symphony season without Artistic Director Jung-Ho Pak kicks off Saturday.

Guest Conductor Farkhad Khudyev will lead the concert for FANFARE: A CELEBRATION OF UNITY as the organization kicks off a new chapter.

The show will present music by Copland, Beethoven and more. Showtimes are Saturday at 7:30pm and Sun at 3:00pm.

The Cape Symphony will feature a variety of new guest conductors and artists for each of its productions this season, before making an announcement on its next Artistic Director early next year.