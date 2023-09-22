You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Farkhad Khudyev Leads Cape Symphony into Next Season

Farkhad Khudyev Leads Cape Symphony into Next Season

September 22, 2023

HYANNIS – The first Cape Symphony season without Artistic Director Jung-Ho Pak kicks off Saturday.

Guest Conductor Farkhad Khudyev will lead the concert for FANFARE: A CELEBRATION OF UNITY as the organization kicks off a new chapter.

The show will present music by Copland, Beethoven and more. Showtimes are Saturday at 7:30pm and Sun at 3:00pm.

The Cape Symphony will feature a variety of new guest conductors and artists for each of its productions this season, before making an announcement on its next Artistic Director early next year.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 