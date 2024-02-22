Feasibility Study For Multi-Use Path, Parking On Route 6 Corridor In Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown is announcing a new feasibility study for a multi-use path and additional parking options on Route 6.

The corridor extends from Shank Painter Road to the Truro town line.

According to the Provincetown town manager’s office, the proposed multi-use path aims to bring to life the community’s vision of an expanded bicycle and pedestrian network on the Outer Cape. The envisioned path would connect the Cape Cod Rail Trail to the Cape Cod National Seashore at Herring Cove.

The feasibility study aligns with the ongoing proposal to construct the NOAA Stellwagen Bank Sanctuary Visitor Center in the MacMillan Pier Lot, which would displace about 60 parking spaces. The study will seek parking alternatives outside of the Town Center on Route 6 between Shank Painter Road and Conwell Street.

A public forum is scheduled for March 18th at 5 p.m. in Provincetown Town Hall. A link to an online survey can be found here. More information on the Municipal Parking and Multi-Use Path Feasibility Study here.