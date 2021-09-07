Steamship Authority Ferry Repairs to Impact Island Trips

FALMOUTH – Those traveling on Steamship Authority (SSA) boats this week have been notified by the ferry service that repair work will impact trips to and from Martha’s Vineyard.

The last round-trip of the M/V Island Home, scheduled to leave Woods Hole at 8:30 am and Vineyard Haven at 9:30 pm, will not run on Thursday, September 9.

The vessel will instead be traveling to the service’s Fairhaven maintenance facility for repairs.

Vehicle reservations affected by the repairs have been moved to other trips.

The Authority said the last trips off-island on Thursday will be the 7:30 pm departure of the M/V Nantucket from Vineyard Haven, the 8:30 pm departure of the M/V Martha’s Vineyard from Oak Bluffs and the 8:45 pm trip of the M/V Governor from Vineyard Haven.

SSA officials said that walk-on passenger capacity on the M/V Governor will be limited.

The last trips to the island from Woods Hole will be the 8:45 pm departure of the M/V Nantucket and 9:45 pm departure of the M/V Martha’s Vineyard, as scheduled.

Beginning Friday, September 10, the M/V Martha’s Vineyard will take over the M/V Island Home’s published schedule until the repair work is complete.