Former Barnstable High School Student-Athlete Killed In Florida Shooting

HYANNIS – A former Barnstable High School student was killed in a shooting incident in Miami, Florida last weekend.

Meghan Moore skated for the Barnstable girls’ hockey team and went on to play for New England College in New Hampshire, graduating in 2021.

Reports indicate Moore and her college hockey teammate, Sidney Capolino, were the victims of a murder-suicide in Miami on Saturday night.

The president of New England College says the community is deeply saddened by the devastating news, and they are keeping Sidney and Meghan’s families and friends in their thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.