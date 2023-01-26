Former Mashpee Wampanoag Chairman Ordered to Pay $250,000 in Restitution

MASHPEE – Former chairman for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Cedric Cromwell and architecture firm owner David DeQuattro have been ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution to the Tribe following bribery and extortion convictions.

Cromwell was convicted of two counts of accepting bribes, three counts of extortion, and one count of conspiring to commit extortion in May.

In November, Cromwell was sentenced to three years in prison and one year of supervised release, as well as faces fines totaling $25,000.

Cromwell has requested that the court stay his sentence while he appeals the conviction.