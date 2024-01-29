Former Red Sox Manager Has Passed

(BOSTON) – Former Boston Red Sox manager Jimy Williams has died.

Williams coached the Red Sox from 1997 to 2001 and was named American League Manager of the Year in 1999. The Red Sox released a statement on Monday calling Williams “a true staple and leader” of the team.

He was on the staff of two World Series winning teams: the Atlanta Braves in 1995, and the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008. In one of baseball’s most-replayed moments, he made the decision to wave home Braves runner Sid Bream to clinch the 1992 National League Championship Series.

Jimy Williams was 80 years old.