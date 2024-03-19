Free Boat Wrap Recycling Program Starts Next Month

HYANNIS – An annual recycling program on Cape Cod is starting up soon. Boaters can recycle their plastic shrink wrap at five town transfer stations from April 1st to June 30th without needing fees or stickers.

The transfer stations that are involved are in Bourne, Falmouth, Chatham, Eastham and Wellfleet.

The program is run by the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension and the WHOI Sea Grant.

“As a coastal community, the environment is a high priority in Barnstable County,” says Kari Parcell, the regional waste reduction coordinator for Cape Cod Cooperative Extension. “We’re grateful to the towns and their staff for their time and willingness to cover the costs, serve as host locations for the program, and help keep Cape Cod a beautiful place to live.”

The wrap must be prepared in a certain manner or it will not be accepted. More information can be found here.