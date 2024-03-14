You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Governor Healey Moving To Pardon Marijuana Possession Convictions

Governor Healey Moving To Pardon Marijuana Possession Convictions

March 13, 2024

BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey is taking executive action to pardon misdemeanor marijuana possession convictions in Massachusetts.

If approved by the Governor’s Council, Healey’s office says this would represent the most comprehensive action by a governor since President Biden pardoned federal marijuana possession convictions.

The move could impact hundreds of thousands of people, according to the Healey administration.

The plan calls for pardons of all eligible convictions, applying to all adult Massachusetts state court misdemeanor convictions that were reached before today’s date.

Massachusetts voters legalized recreational marijuana eight years ago.

Governor Healey’s office has published a frequently-asked-question page about the proposed pardon on Mass.gov.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

