Harbormaster Rescue in Chatham

CHATHAM -The Chatham Harbormasters office made a rescue involving a vessel in distress near the north inlet of Chatham Harbor Tuesday. Wind gusts were as high as 40 knots with heavy rain, and the vessel had been unable to make it back to mainland. With no injuries reported, the three-person crew beached their vessel and deployed anchors overnight until rescue arrived at 7 am Wednesday morning.

The following is the full statement from the harbormaster’s office.