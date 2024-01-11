Harbormaster Rescue in Chatham

CHATHAM -The Chatham Harbormasters office made a rescue involving a vessel in distress near the north inlet of Chatham Harbor Tuesday. Wind gusts were as high as 40 knots with heavy rain, and the vessel had been unable to make it back to mainland. With no injuries reported, the three-person crew beached their vessel and deployed anchors overnight until rescue arrived at 7 am Wednesday morning.
The following is the full statement from the harbormaster’s office.
At approximately 9:15 pm on January 9th, 2024, the Chatham Harbormasters office was notified by Coast Guard Station Chatham of a vessel in potential distress near the north inlet in Chatham Harbor. Deputy Harbormaster Holm and Assistant Harbormaster Woods responded to the Municipal Fish Pier. Weather conditions at the time were east winds at 30 knots, gusts of 40 with rain showers. Contact was made with the vessel, and it was determined that they were inside the inlet but unable to make it back to the mainland due to the severe weather conditions. The three-person crew beached their vessel on the inside of North Beach Island and deployed anchors. Given the severe weather conditions, no reported injuries, and no immediate distress it was decided to attempt a rescue at first light. At approximately 7:00 am the Chatham Harbormaster H-27 response boat and crew responded to North Beach Island and safely escorted the crew back to Ryder’s Cove. All personnel were evaluated and required no medical assistance.