Harwich-Dennis Rotary Club Fundraising for Ukraine

DENNIS – The Rotary Club of Harwich-Dennis is holding a fundraiser to assist Ukrainian refugees as the invasion by Russian forces continues.

The local district is working with the Rotary Club Warsaw Wilanów International to support on-the-ground efforts in Ukraine and Poland.

The fundraiser will allow the club to purchase supplies and give humanitarian aid, and will take place online through Saturday, March 26.

Money raised will be sent to the Rotary Club Warsaw Wilanów International for immediate aid, including assisting wounded civilians and soldiers in Lviv.

The club’s officials in Warsaw said that funds will help get medical supplies from Germany, as well as be allocated to refugees crossing the border to Poland.

They added that they are in communication with Lviv International Rotary Club to coordinate further humanitarian efforts for those still facing the conflict in Ukraine.

Donations can be made on the Rotary Club of Harwich-Dennis website.