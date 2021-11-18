You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Harwich Providing Firewood for Residents in Need

Harwich Providing Firewood for Residents in Need

November 18, 2021

HARWICH – The Harwich Council on Aging (COA) and Harwich Conservation Trust (HCT) are collaborating to provide firewood for residents in need.

Those who rely on wood-based systems to heat their homes will be able to collect firewood from the Pleasant Bay Woodlands property.

The HCT said it is planning to cut and split the logs of long-burning Black Locust wood which have been on the ground for several years in early December.

The service, designed to get fuel to those in need, will be provided at no cost. 

Those who want to sign up to participate can call the COA at 508 430 7550 or email Director Emily Mitchell at emitchell@town.harwich.ma.us

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 