HARWICH – The Harwich Affordable Housing Trust has given the go-ahead for almost half-a-million dollars to fund three one-bedroom apartments at the former fire station on Bank Street.

The building is currently undergoing restoration, with a request for $400,000 out for Community Preservation Act funds from the Harwich Fire Association.

The units will be for those earning 80 percent or less of the average median income.

The cost of the projects is expected to run about $1.2 million dollars.