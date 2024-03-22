Healey and Army Corps of Engineers Cement New Agreement on Canal Bridges

BOURNE – Gov. Maura Healey has reached a new agreement with the federal government as they continue to seek funding for the Sagamore and Bourne Bridge replacement project.

The new memorandum of understanding cements the $1.3 billion dollars combined commitment to the project between $600 million from the US Army Corps of Engineers and $700 million from the state.

As laid out in the previous memorandum of understanding from 2020, the state will take over responsibility for the two new spans once they’re constructed.

For both bridges, the estimated cost of replacements is about $4.5 billion, but Healey says they’ll focus on just the Sagamore first, being the more traveled of the two. Replacing just the Sagamore is estimated to cost $2.1 million.

Without replacements, permanent closures are expected for one lane each on the Bourne Bridge by 2032 and on the Sagamore by 2036 as the spans continue to age.