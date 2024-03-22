You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Healey and Army Corps of Engineers Cement New Agreement on Canal Bridges

Healey and Army Corps of Engineers Cement New Agreement on Canal Bridges

March 22, 2024

Sagamore Bridge. Mary Ierardi, CapeCod.com

BOURNE – Gov. Maura Healey has reached a new agreement with the federal government as they continue to seek funding for the Sagamore and Bourne Bridge replacement project.

The new memorandum of understanding cements the $1.3 billion dollars combined commitment to the project between $600 million from the US Army Corps of Engineers and $700 million from the state.

As laid out in the previous memorandum of understanding from 2020, the state will take over responsibility for the two new spans once they’re constructed.

For both bridges, the estimated cost of replacements is about $4.5 billion, but Healey says they’ll focus on just the Sagamore first, being the more traveled of the two. Replacing just the Sagamore is estimated to cost $2.1 million. 

Without replacements, permanent closures are expected for one lane each on the Bourne Bridge by 2032 and on the Sagamore by 2036 as the spans continue to age.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 