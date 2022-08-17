You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / JFK Hyannis Museum Honors Gov. Charlie Baker with Leadership Award

JFK Hyannis Museum Honors Gov. Charlie Baker with Leadership Award

August 17, 2022

JFK Hyannis Museum

HYANNIS – The John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum Foundation has awarded Governor Charlie Baker with their annual Founders Leadership Award.

Officials with the organization said in a statement that the award recognizes outstanding examples of leadership, which they said Baker exemplified through efforts including improving Cape Cod’s climate resiliency and transportation infrastructure along the Cape Cod Canal area. 

They also highlighted Baker’s initiatives boosting the offshore wind industry and the blue economy of Cape Cod.

“The Baker administration’s advancement of the Blue Economy has helped us address issues of economic diversification, and the work on housing affordability and water quality protection works for equity for all residents and businesses here,” said Wendy Northcross, foundation executive director.

“Baker’s team created new ways to support arts and culture, including the new Mass Cultural Council Recovery Grants and the Destination Development Capital grants, which helped the JFK Hyannis Museum install high speed broadband.”

Baker received the award during a recent ceremony at the museum.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


