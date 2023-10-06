You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Joint Base Cape Cod Offering Section of Land for Affordable Housing

October 6, 2023

BOURNE – Joint Base Cape Cod officials have unveiled potential plans to use some of the base’s land as affordable housing for the local community.

The plan is in its earliest stages, only recently having been filed with MassDevelopment, but it would utilize 600 acres that would be fully separate from the military installation and its activities.

Proposals call for an entrance that would not be monitored by military personnel.

The initiative comes as local leaders including Paul Niedzwiecki, CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, say housing is the biggest challenge facing the Cape’s economy as it struggles to find and keep workers.

Nearly half of the Cape’s workforce commutes from off Cape, according to the Chamber.

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


