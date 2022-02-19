You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Lawmakers Eye Grants to Fund Innovation to Save Right Whales

Lawmakers Eye Grants to Fund Innovation to Save Right Whales

February 19, 2022

North Atlantic Right Whale mother and her calf, courtesy of New England Aquarium

BOSTON (AP) — Lawmakers from Massachusetts and New Jersey want to set up a new grant program to help develop technology that assists in saving a rare species of whale from extinction.

The North Atlantic right whale numbers less than 340 and faces threats from collisions with large ships and entanglement in fishing gear.

Democrats Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey say the Right Whale Coexistence Act of 2022 would authorize $15 million annually for a decade to fund projects that reduce the impact of human activities on the whales.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 