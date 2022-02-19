Lawmakers Eye Grants to Fund Innovation to Save Right Whales

BOSTON (AP) — Lawmakers from Massachusetts and New Jersey want to set up a new grant program to help develop technology that assists in saving a rare species of whale from extinction.

The North Atlantic right whale numbers less than 340 and faces threats from collisions with large ships and entanglement in fishing gear.

Democrats Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey say the Right Whale Coexistence Act of 2022 would authorize $15 million annually for a decade to fund projects that reduce the impact of human activities on the whales.