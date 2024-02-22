Lawsuit Continues on Holtec’s Asbestos Handling

PLYMOUTH – A lawsuit by the state is ongoing against Holtec International related to what it says was improperly handled asbestos at the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station that Holtec is in charge of decommissioning.

Attorney General Andrew Joy Campbell’s office says a proper inspector was not brought in by Holtec before demolition of a water tower on site that contained asbestos in its paint and that the debris was improperly stored after.

The lawsuit also says that the state Department of Environmental Protection was not notified of the demolition ahead of time, as required.

Holtec representatives say that they are not at fault for the unexpected discovery and are meeting with DEP officials to ensure safe decommissioning of the station.