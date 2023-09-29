You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Local Organizations Brace for Government Shutdown

Local Organizations Brace for Government Shutdown

September 29, 2023

Courtesy of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation

SANDWICH – The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation is preparing in anticipation of the forthcoming government shutdown.

Officials said they will follow similar policies and preparation strategies to the 2019 shutdown, and that they’re forecasting a 40% increase in consumption.

Foundation resources include housing assistance, food programs, and counseling services.

Officials said they plan to set up pop-up Empowerment Centers next week starting Monday, as well as conduct operations at Joint Base Cape Cod and their Sandwich headquarters. 

More on the foundation, including how to donate, can be found on their website here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 