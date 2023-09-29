Local Organizations Brace for Government Shutdown

SANDWICH – The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation is preparing in anticipation of the forthcoming government shutdown.

Officials said they will follow similar policies and preparation strategies to the 2019 shutdown, and that they’re forecasting a 40% increase in consumption.

Foundation resources include housing assistance, food programs, and counseling services.

Officials said they plan to set up pop-up Empowerment Centers next week starting Monday, as well as conduct operations at Joint Base Cape Cod and their Sandwich headquarters.

More on the foundation, including how to donate, can be found on their website here.