Longest-Serving Female Senator Dianne Feinstein Dies at 90

September 29, 2023

HYANNIS – Many are mourning the passing of the nation’s longest-serving female senator.

Democrat Dianne Feinstein has passed away at the age of 90, after a 31 career of serving her state of California.

Since 1993, she was the Senate’s senior senator.

The Edward M. Kennedy Institute described her as a “model Senator” in a statement on her passing.

“Senator Feinstein was the first woman to serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee alongside Senator Kennedy and worked with him on important issues such as immigration reform,” wrote the Institute.

