Martha’s Vineyard Man Charged with Armed Robbery

FALMOUTH – Petar Petyoshin of Edgartown has been charged with the armed robbery of a bank in Falmouth.

The incident happened on April 8, 2023.

Petyoshin allegedly zip-tied individuals in the bank, brandished a firearm, placed a purported bomb on the counter, and fled the scene in the vehicle of a bank customer, according to the office of Acting United States Attorney Joshua Levy for the District of Massachusetts.

He will remain in state custody and will appear in a Boston federal court at a later date.

The following is the full statement from the office of Levy:

An Edgartown, Mass. man has been charged with the April 8, 2023 armed robbery of a bank in Falmouth, Mass. Defendant allegedly zip-tied individuals in the bank; brandished a firearm; placed a purported bomb on the counter; and fled the scene in the vehicle of a bank customer.

Petar Petyoshin, 40, was charged with one count of armed bank robbery. Petyoshin was previously arrested on related state charged on May 23, 2023. He remains in state custody and will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

According to the charging documents, at approximately 8:58 a.m. on April 8, 2023, Petyoshin entered the Rockland Trust Bank in Falmouth wearing a blonde wig, placed an alleged bomb on the teller counter and brandished a firearm. It is alleged that Petyoshin pointed the firearm at the tellers and customers, telling one bank employee, “I’m robbing you,” before having the customers and bank employees zip-tie each other’s hands together. Petyoshin then allegedly had two additional tellers place over $20,000 in cash from the bank into a brown Walmart bag, took a customer’s car keys and fled the scene in the customer’s vehicle.

It is alleged that surveillance footage from the surrounding area captured that approximately 30 minutes prior to the robbery, a man matching Petyoshin’s description entered a nearby grocery store parking lot in a grey van, remained in the vehicle for approximately 18 minutes, then exited the van and walked on foot in the direction of the bank. The individual can be seen returning to the vehicle from the direction of the bank approximately 15 minutes after the robbery. Additional surveillance footage captured the van travelling on the highway in the direction of Mashpee, Mass. following the robbery.

The investigation later identified that, on the morning of the robbery, a vehicle matching the van’s description departed Martha’s Vineyard aboard a Steamship Authority vessel at 7 a.m. and arrived at Woods Hole in Falmouth, Mass. The van also had a scheduled return trip to Martha’s Vineyard later the same day, at 1:15 p.m. Surveillance footage obtained from the Steamship Authority depict a sole operator in the van who was wearing the same sneakers worn by the bank robber.

According to the charging documents, Petyoshin was subsequently identified as the registered owner of the van and cell site information located Petyoshin as being in the area of bank in Falmouth at the time of the robbery. It is further alleged that the Facebook page for Petyoshin’s clothing store, Dapper Martha’s Vineyard, displayed photos of clothing including the same jacket, sunglasses and wig worn by the bank robber.

On May 23, 2023, Petyoshin was arrested on state charges in connection with the robbery. According to court documents, a subsequent search of his residence in Edgartown, Mass. resulted in the recovery of thousands of dollars in cash bundled together in Rockland Trust money bands, zip ties and clothing items the suspect was captured wearing on surveillance footage both before and after the robbery. Additionally, 57 firearms and a large quantity of ammunition were seized during the search. It is further alleged that the same jacket worn by the robber inside the Rockland Trust bank was recovered during a search of Petyoshin’s personal locker at the Oak Bluffs Water Department where he is employed.

The charge of armed bank robbery provides for a sentence of up to 25 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy; John. E. Mawn Jr., Interim Colonel of the Massachusetts State Police; and Christopher DiMenna, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was provided by the Falmouth and Edgartown Police Departments; Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department; and the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Luke A. Goldworm of the Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.