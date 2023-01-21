You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Martha’s Vineyard Summer Booking Opening on Schedule

January 21, 2023

M/V Gay Head. Courtesy of the Steamship Authority.

FALMOUTH – Despite technical difficulties last week, the Steamship Authority is moving ahead with their planned opening of Martha’s Vineyard trip reservations Tuesday.

Authority officials said they have made modifications to their I.T. infrastructure that were successfully tested, ensuring a smooth booking experience for users tomorrow.

Though the site was never offline, the sheer volume of users caused slowdowns and disconnections for those looking to reserve Nantucket trips last Tuesday.

The online waiting room opens at 5 am.

As the virtual queue is cleared of users at that time, those who log in earlier will not receive an advantageous place in line, said officials.

