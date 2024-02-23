You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Mashpee Approves $88M Draft Wastewater Article

Mashpee Approves $88M Draft Wastewater Article

February 23, 2024

MASHPEE – Mashpee officials are giving the go-ahead to an $88 million draft town meeting article for further sewer projects as water quality suffers across the region.

The money would fund the second phase of the town-wide project, which will see over 1,200 homes hooked up to the system. 

Town officials said it’s a high estimate and further assessments will likely bring the figure down. If approved, bids would go out summer of next year.

Town meeting will be May 6.

Meanwhile, work continues on the town’s wastewater treatment facility by the transfer station.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 