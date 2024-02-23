Mashpee Approves $88M Draft Wastewater Article

MASHPEE – Mashpee officials are giving the go-ahead to an $88 million draft town meeting article for further sewer projects as water quality suffers across the region.

The money would fund the second phase of the town-wide project, which will see over 1,200 homes hooked up to the system.

Town officials said it’s a high estimate and further assessments will likely bring the figure down. If approved, bids would go out summer of next year.

Town meeting will be May 6.

Meanwhile, work continues on the town’s wastewater treatment facility by the transfer station.