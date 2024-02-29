You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Mass Lottery Launches “Jaws” Themed Scratch Tickets with Vineyard Trip Prize

Mass Lottery Launches “Jaws” Themed Scratch Tickets with Vineyard Trip Prize

February 29, 2024

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – The Massachusetts State Lottery is launching a new “Jaws” themed ticket that offers a trip to Martha’s Vineyard for winners.

The ticket is celebrating the film’s 50th anniversary, having first been released in 1975.

The Steven Spielberg classic was filmed mostly on Martha’s Vineyard. Winners of the 30 total Martha’s Vineyard trips will receive a 3-night stay for two at the Harbor View Hotel in Edgartown for summer of 2025, as well as a tour of the island. The ticket will be available March 26 for $10.

Lottery officials urge residents to always play responsibly and within their means.

Meanwhile, a $4 million scratch ticket prize was claimed by a player this week who purchased it from Sam’s Food Store in Buzzards Bay. Sandwich resident James Leonard chose to take the $2.6 million lump sum.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


