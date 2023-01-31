Massachusetts Bill Would Boost Spending on Emergency Housing

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey unveiled a $282 million supplemental spending plan Monday that includes $85 million for the state’s emergency assistance program and other services for eligible families in need of shelter.

Officials said the state’s shelter system is at capacity and facing significantly elevated levels of demand by families facing homelessness.

The bill also proposes nearly $22 million in aid for communities experiencing a large influx of families with school-aged children due to state shelter placements.

It also includes $65 million to extend the universal school meals pilot program through the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

The Associated Press