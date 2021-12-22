You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Massachusetts to Set New Guidelines to Avoid Egg Shortage

December 22, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – A potential egg shortage in Massachusetts has pushed state lawmakers to implement a new set of standards for the egg industry, averting the projected scarcity in 2022.

The Boston Globe reported on Sunday that lawmakers agreed to add new standards to a 2016 animal welfare law that required eggs and meat farmed and sold in the state to come from livestock that was not confined to tight spaces.

The new standards would allow farmers to hold animals in spaces less than 1.5 square feet of space.

The bill passed in the House and Senate on Monday.

From The Associated Press

