MassDOT Warns of Dark Driving Danger

BOSTON – The dark days of the winter have prompted the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to warn residents about the dangers of driving in the dark.

MassDOT has pointed to data showing that the likelihood of crashes goes up as the days get shorter. Factors related to that rise in accidents include fatigue, compromised vision, and impaired drivers.

Even with considerably fewer cars on the road, MassDOT added that about half of all fatal car crashes take place at night.

To stay safe, MassDOT recommended ensuring that windshields and all lights on vehicles are clear in order to ensure that drivers can maintain their vision and alertness behind the wheel.

In addition, the department said that speeds should be reduced and high beams should be used when there’s no oncoming traffic.