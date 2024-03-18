Meetings Scheduled For Barnstable Comprehensive Plan Update

HYANNIS – The town of Barnstable has scheduled a series of meetings this spring for the community to give their input on the effort to update the Local Comprehensive Plan.

The LCP will guide Barnstable’s future for the next decade.

The chapters that have been drafted are land use, housing, natural resources, and infrastructure and facilities.

More information about the Local Comprehensive Plan update can be found at the website BarnstableLCP.com.

The meetings are being held in all seven Barnstable villages, all times at 6 p.m.

April 2nd at Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church, 3055 Main Street, Barnstable

April 3rd at Freedom Hall, 976 Main Street, Cotuit

April 9th at COMM Fire District, 1875 Falmouth Road, Centerville

April 10th at Liberty Hall, 2150 Main Street, Marstons Mills

April 24th at Osterville Public Library, 43 Wianno Avenue

April 29th at West Barnstable Community Building, 2377 Meetinghouse Way

April 30th at Barnstable Adult Community Center, 825 Falmouth Road, Hyannis