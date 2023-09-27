Migrant Shelter at Harborside Suites Almost Maxed

YARMOUTH – Emergency sheltering services at Harborside Suites in Yarmouth are at nearly full capacity, with approximately 78 residents according to town officials.

Of the 22 families, there are 25 school-aged students who are attending local schools.

The school department is eligible to receive $104 per student per day as reimbursed from the state, though town officials add that annual costs per pupil in the Dennis-Yarmouth School district are slightly higher, at about $21,500.

While the Health Department is coordinating services, the town said the migrants’ stay are not incurring additional costs.

The Harborside Suites site is operating stably, though the town remains vigilant about potential program expansions and how they could interact with local bylaws and requirements.

According to town officials, Yarmouth is actively working to address any impacts on the town caused by the sheltering, and to ensure all public safeguards of the migrant families, as well as the town’s residents, are met.

The following is the full statement from the Town of Yarmouth: