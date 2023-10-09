Minimum Wage Hike? Lawmakers Debate as Cost of Living Grows

HYANNIS – As the nation grapples with ongoing economic inflation, Massachusetts lawmakers are considering minimum wage increases that would also include significant changes for tipped workers—a major component of the Cape’s economy.

Under current proposals, minimum wage would incrementally increase to $20 an hour by 2027. Tipped workers would also see their pay structure changed, with a boost up to $12 by the same year.

Salaries would also increase automatically with inflation.

Plans are still in their infancy, with committees looking into the matter.

Previous Governor Charlie Baker’s “Grand Bargain” law raised the minimum wage to $15 an hour back in 2018.