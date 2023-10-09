You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Minimum Wage Hike? Lawmakers Debate as Cost of Living Grows

Minimum Wage Hike? Lawmakers Debate as Cost of Living Grows

October 9, 2023

Photo courtesy of Alexius Horatius

HYANNIS – As the nation grapples with ongoing economic inflation, Massachusetts lawmakers are considering minimum wage increases that would also include significant changes for tipped workers—a major component of the Cape’s economy.

Under current proposals, minimum wage would incrementally increase to $20 an hour by 2027. Tipped workers would also see their pay structure changed, with a boost up to $12 by the same year.

Salaries would also increase automatically with inflation. 

Plans are still in their infancy, with committees looking into the matter.

Previous Governor Charlie Baker’s “Grand Bargain” law raised the minimum wage to $15 an hour back in 2018. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 