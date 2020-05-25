Monthly State Unemployment Estimates Show More Job Loss

HYANNIS – The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced that the state’s April total unemployment rate is up 12.3 percentage points at 15.1 percent.

Preliminary job estimates by the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated that Massachusetts lost 623,000 jobs in April, while May saw a revised loss of 43,800 jobs.

The state estimates that from April 2019 to April 2020, the Commonwealth lost a total of 638,000 jobs.

Of the different job sectors, the largest losses were in leisure and hospitality; trade, transportation and utilities; and education and health services.

Leisure and hospitality lost 216,200 jobs over the month; trade, transportation and utilities lost 112,700 jobs; and education and health services lost 85,900 jobs.

The information sector had the lowest job loss over the month, with 400 jobs lost, and was the only sector to gain jobs over the year.

From 2019 to 2020, the information sector added 2,000 jobs, for in increase of 2.2 percent.

The April estimates showed that there are 515,700 unemployed residents out of a total labor force in Massachusetts of 3,407,300 residents.