Movies on Main Highlights Neurodiversity, Conservation in Downtown Hyannis

HYANNIS – The Hyannis Film Festival’s Movies on Main event returns to downtown Hyannis for three days beginning on Friday, October 14.

The annual event showcases documentaries, features and video shorts, beginning Friday with “How to Dance in Ohio,” a documentary about families living with autism as they prepare for a dance. The film has also inspired a Broadway musical.

The three-day celebration will also dedicate Sunday, October 16 to conservation projects including “Great Ponds”, a documentary about freshwater pond health on the Cape and Martha’s Vineyard.

Movies on Main takes place at the Sturgis Charter Public School event space.

Tickets are $15 per screening session, or $100 for a weekend pass, and can be found here.