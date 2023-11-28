Nantucket Fire Firefighters Recognized by State

NANTUCKET – Nantucket firefighters have received recognition by state fire services for their role serving the community.

130 firefighters from 22 departments were recognized during the annual Firefighter of the Year awards, including a Medal of Valor for Captain Nate Barber, who helped rescue 2 individuals during the Veranda House fire last year. Barber was off-duty at the time.

The department at large was also recognized with the Governor’s Citations for Meritorious Conduct.

The Veranda House is being rebuilt with plans to open in 2024.