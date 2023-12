NANTUCKET – Nantucket’s long-delayed short-term rental registry program will soon open.

The program was approved by town voters in 2022 but faced a year of delays. It is now slated to come online by the end of January.

The system will keep track of all rental properties that are rented for less than 30 consecutive days, but more than 2 weeks total throughout the year.

Rental operators are required to register their property for an annual $250 fee, but enforcement won’t begin until November.