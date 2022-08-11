National Grid Offers Reminder: Call 811 Before Digging

HYANNIS – National Grid is reminding residents and companies to call 811 before digging projects begin. The messaging is part of National Safe Digging Day on August 11.

Regardless of how big or small a digging project is, utility lines below the ground’s surface have to be marked.

The free 811 service ensures that digging projects can be carried out safely and without resulting in extensive damages or disruptions to local services.

Calling 811 in advance of digging is also mandated by the law, as failure to due so can result in thousands of dollars in fines; a first offense can cost $1,000, while additional offenses may lead to a $10,000 charge.

Those planning to dig have to call the line 72 hours before work is set to begin.

For more information, visit National Grid’s website by clicking here.