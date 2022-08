FALMOUTH – Ben Flanagan is the winner of the 50th Falmouth Road Race.

It is the Canadian’s second consecutive win and third victory total. He said that this year’s event was his toughest victory yet.

The women’s race found its victor in American marathon record holder Keira D’Amato..

Word-record holder Susanna Scaroni won her first attempt in the women’s wheelchair division, while Daniel Romanchuk won his fourth victory in the men’s division.