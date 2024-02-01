New Biz In Old Sagamore Christmas Tree Shops

BOURNE – A new business is moving into the former Christmas Tree Shops store in Bourne.

Tulp Outdoor Living, a furniture store based in Carver, is planning to open in March.

The former CTS store in Bourne is well-known for its iconic windmill and thatched roof located off Route 6 near the Sagamore Bridge. Christmas Tree Shops closed in 2023 after a bankruptcy filing.

Tulp Outdoor Living is the second new tenant in the Sagamore location. Spirit Halloween moved in to sell costumes and decorations.