You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / New Biz In Old Sagamore Christmas Tree Shops

New Biz In Old Sagamore Christmas Tree Shops

February 1, 2024

BOURNE – A new business is moving into the former Christmas Tree Shops store in Bourne.  

Tulp Outdoor Living, a furniture store based in Carver, is planning to open in March.  

The former CTS store in Bourne is well-known for its iconic windmill and thatched roof located off Route 6 near the Sagamore Bridge. Christmas Tree Shops closed in 2023 after a bankruptcy filing.

Tulp Outdoor Living is the second new tenant in the Sagamore location. Spirit Halloween moved in to sell costumes and decorations.  

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 