New Cape Cod League Commissioner Announced

The Cape Cod Baseball League has named a new commissioner.

The 14th commissioner in the league’s 139-year history is John Castleberry, the former Orleans Firebirds manager from 1984 to 1991 who won a championship with the team in ‘86. Castleberry was also the head coach at George Washington University for six years and worked for several Major League Baseball scouting departments.

Cape League president Andrew Lang says Castleberry will bring significant expertise and a fresh perspective. Lang thanked former Falmouth Commodores general manager Eric Zmuda for his contributions as commissioner to the Cape League for five years, including his leadership addressing the unprecedented challenges that were brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2024 Cape Cod Baseball League season begins on June 15th.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter